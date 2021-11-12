Equity benchmark indices snap 3-day losing streak, open in green

Snapping the three-day losing streak, equity indices opened in green on Friday with Sensex up by 346.92 points and Nifty up by 107.70 points. The 30-scrip BSE Sensex was up by 346.92 points or 0.58 per cent at 60266.61 at 9.20 am.

Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 17981.30 at 9.20 am, up by 107.70 points or 0.60 per cent. On the Sensex, all sectors were trading high with metal and Telecom registering the maximum gain. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)