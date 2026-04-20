Tides of Change: Strengthening South Korea-India Economic Ties

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung is focusing on strengthening economic cooperation during his visit to India. In New Delhi, he aims to engage in discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to boost partnerships, specifically in the shipbuilding industry.

This visit is significant as it marks the first South Korean presidential state visit to India in eight years, with ambitions set on enhancing the bilateral trade between the two nations. By 2030, the goal is to nearly double the trade volume to $50 billion, up from $25.7 billion last year, according to presidential adviser Wi Sung-lac.

President Lee underscores the importance of forming strategic partnerships, especially under current global economic conditions. Expectations are set for cooperation in finance, artificial intelligence, and defense, besides seeking increased naphtha supplies from India to stabilize supply chains.