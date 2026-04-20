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Record Ship Traffic Through Strait of Hormuz Escalates Global Trade Flow

Over 20 vessels crossed the Strait of Hormuz, marking the highest ship traffic since March, as documented by Kpler. The carriers include liquefied petroleum gas tankers and crude oil transporters, destined for diverse global locations including China, India, South Korea, Mozambique, and Italy, among others.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-04-2026 07:59 IST | Created: 20-04-2026 07:59 IST
Record Ship Traffic Through Strait of Hormuz Escalates Global Trade Flow
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In an unprecedented surge, over 20 vessels navigated through the crucial Strait of Hormuz on Saturday, representing the peak marine traffic recorded since March 1, according to shipping analytics firm Kpler.

Key among these are tankers laden with diverse cargo from Iran, UAE, and Saudi Arabia, demonstrating the global reach of shipping routes. Notably, three liquefied petroleum gas carriers departed for China and India, while others ferried UAE naphtha to South Korea.

This latest movement illustrates the strategic importance of the waterway, connecting various commodities like crude oil and refined products to international markets in Mozambique, Taiwan, Italy, and beyond.

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