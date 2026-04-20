High Seas Showdown: US Military Resumes Controversial Drug Boat Strikes
The US military conducted another strike on a boat suspected of drug trafficking in the Caribbean Sea, resulting in three deaths. This operation is part of a broader campaign against narcoterrorism initiated by the Trump administration. Critics have raised questions about the legality of these attacks.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 20-04-2026 07:48 IST | Created: 20-04-2026 07:48 IST
- Country:
- United States
The US military has resumed operations against suspected drug-trafficking vessels, launching a strike in the Caribbean Sea that left three people dead, officials reported Sunday.
Since September, the Trump administration has increased its aggressive measures, targeting alleged narcoterrorist activities in Latin American waters, despite ongoing concerns about legality and evidence.
President Donald Trump has stated that these actions are necessary to combat drug cartels, but critics and observers question the lack of concrete evidence provided by the government.
(With inputs from agencies.)