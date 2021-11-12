Left Menu

Jubilant Biosys Limited announces new Chemistry Innovation Research Center to support expanded discovery chemistry and in-vitro ADME services for clients like Turning Point Therapeutics

Jubilant Biosys Limited announced today, an expansion of its facilities to support its discovery chemistry and in-vitro ADME Service offerings.

San Diego (California) [US]/Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 12 (ANI/PRNewswire): Jubilant Biosys Limited announced today, an expansion of its facilities to support its discovery chemistry and in-vitro ADME Service offerings. Jubilant Biosys provides services for Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. for multiple small molecule oncology research programs. Turning Point is a precision oncology company developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer.

Services for Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. will be conducted out of Jubilant Biosys Limited's newly built state-of-the-art Chemistry Innovation Research Center (CIRC) in Greater Noida, India. It's Chemistry Innovation Research Center has an initial capacity of 500 FTEs enabling higher operational performance for discovery chemistry services and also rapid turn-around of in-vitro ADME data for client projects. Commenting on this expansion, Giuliano Perfetti, Chief Executive Officer, Jubilant Biosys Limited said, "We are delighted to unveil our newly built Chemistry Innovation Research Center, Greater Noida for Turning Point's and our other clients' project needs and we are looking forward to accelerating their programs through this site."

"We are excited to continue our relationship with Jubilant Biosys Limited as they start using their CIRC. They continue to provide skilled contract services for challenging synthetic chemistry projects while realizing the importance of short cycle times to deliver and provide critical in-vitro ADME data for our growing portfolio," said Siegfried Reich, Ph.D., chief scientific officer, Turning Point Therapeutics. This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

