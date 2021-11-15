Left Menu

CCI approves acquisition of ASK Investment Managers by BCP TopCo XII Pte

BCP TopCo XII Pte Ltd. (Acquirer) is an affiliate of funds advised or managed by the affiliates of the Blackstone Group Inc.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-11-2021 19:07 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 19:07 IST
The Proposed Combination involves the acquisition of 71.25% shareholding of the Target by the Acquirer. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)
  • Country:
  • India

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) approves the acquisition of 71.25% shareholding of ASK Investment Managers Limited by BCP TopCo XII Pte Ltd.

BCP TopCo XII Pte Ltd. (Acquirer) is an affiliate of funds advised or managed by the affiliates of the Blackstone Group Inc. The principal activity of the Acquirer is that of investment holding and related activities. However, at present, it does not have any business operations, in India or worldwide.

ASK Investment Managers Limited (Target) is an asset and wealth management company with an established client base in India. Target, directly and through the associate and subsidiary companies, is engaged in the business of providing financial services, including in particular (i) providing portfolio management services to individuals, groups of individuals, family offices and other entities; (ii) offering investment solutions, investment advisory services, and wealth management and wealth planning services (including digital services) for individuals, family offices and corporates; (iii) sponsoring and managing alternate investment funds; (iv) sponsoring, setting up or advising funds; (v) providing credit facilities; and (vi) distribution of financial products (including insurance products and mutual funds).

The Proposed Combination involves the acquisition of 71.25% shareholding of Target by the Acquirer.

(With Inputs from PIB)

