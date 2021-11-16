Piyush Goyal inaugurates 50th ceremony of National Sugar Institute Kanpur

The Minister of Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Textiles, Shri Piyush Goyal on Tuesday virtually inaugurated 50th Convocation Ceremony of National Sugar Institute, Kanpur as a part of the celebration of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav being organised by Department of Food and Public Distribution (DFPD).

In his inaugural address, Shri Goyal said that the Imperial Institute of Sugar Technology at Kanpur was established in October 1936. In April 1957, the name of the Institute was again changed to National Sugar Institute (N.S.I.).

The institute organized the convocation during which Fellowship, Post Graduate Diploma and Certificates were given to 460 students who passed out during the academic sessions 2018-19 and 2019-20. Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Ms Sadvi Niranjan Jyoti felicitated the students in Kanpur.

Out of it, 34 students were conferred Gold Medals viz Mahatma Gandhi Gold Medal, ISGEC Gold Medal, CVSubba Rao Gold Medal and other awards sponsored by ISMA, NFCSF, M/s Shrijee Heavy Engineering Pvt. Ltd. and Praj Industries Ltd. etc. The alumni of the institute occupy a very senior position in the sugar industry not only in the country but in other sugar-producing countries in the world too.

Shri Goyal congratulated the students. Talking about the quality of sugar in India, he said it's the best. "The quality of Sugar in India is the best. Like chocolates are found all over the world, can our mithais (sweets) replace chocolates at some stage? If mithais could make way in to the hearts of people in other countries, then our sugar products will get a natural market without needing any subsidies or Govt intervention."

"The Sugar industry is the backbone of rural economy & as experts of Sugar Industry you are crucial to bringing Aatmanirbharta to farmers, villages & nation," he added.

Shri Goyal said that by increasing productivity, the sugar industry will help to increase the income of lakhs of farmers in India. He said, "As they say "Infuse your life with action. Don't wait for it to happen. Make it happen. Make your own future. Make your own hope".

He said that it should be the resolve of the Institute and its students to increase the Productivity & value addition in 50 lakh hectares of land under sugarcane farmers. He said that the institute and its students have the ability to change lives as well as the livelihoods of lakhs of farmers. "At NSI, you've been provided discipline & training; remember this training is for having confidence in your abilities to create change," he remarked.

He said that at 7.1 MT, India saw an all-time high Sugar exports in 20-21, astounding 20% growth. "In 2020-21, 92% Sugar cane dues have been cleared, highest paid amount in any sugar season. In UP alone, Cane price Arrears in 2017 was Rs.10,661 cr. Under the able leadership of CM Yogi Adityanath, current cane price arrears are at Rs. 3,895 cr," Shri Goyal said.

He added, "Under Double engine Sarkar of PM Modi & CM Yogi, we have brought Ease of Living to UP's sugarcane farmers. Sugarcane Productivity (in tons/ hectare) in UP has reached 81.50 in 2020-21 from 72.38 in 2016-17."

He said that to achieve target of 20% ethanol blending by 2025, NSI, Kanpur can play a central role. "With highest ever Fair & Remunerative Price (Rs 290/qtl) for sugarcane farmers, we have shown

our resolve to Double income of farmers. In UP, state-administered price for early variety Rs 350/qtl, normal variety Rs 340/qtl & lower variety at Rs 330/qtl," he said.

More than 9000 students have passed out till academic session 2020-21 which include students from more than 20 countries e.g. Nigeria, Thailand, Shri Lanka, Bhutan, Vietnam, Uganda, Tanzania, Bangladesh, Iran, Kenya, Yemen and Nepal etc.

In addition to regular courses, the institute also conducts Refresher Courses / Short Term Training Programmes / Executive Development Programmeetc. for enhancing the knowledge of in-service personnel, carrying out skill development and with a view to update knowledge of staff working in sugar factories & distilleries about the recent technological developments.

The Institute, during the last few years, has developed many modern amenities for conducting effective teaching & training and is the only institute in the world to have a Mini Sugar Plant, Sugar Refinery, Speciality Sugar Division, Nano Ethanol Unit and Brewery for imparting hands on training to the students of various courses.

The institute is continuously upgrades itself to serve sugar, alcohol and allied industry in a better manner. An analytical lab (NABL & BIS accredited) has also been setup for analysing samples of sugar, ethanol & other process intermediates. The institute is taking steps to setup an innovative centre for value-added jiggery & jaggery based products. A training centre is also under final stages of completion.

The Institute in unison with the sugar industry regularly conducts seminars/workshop/brain storming sessions on various important topics related to by-product utilization, specialty sugar production, environmental issues, energy and water conservation and on adoption of innovative technologies in sugar and alcohol production.

The institute has played a major role in bringing about technological up-gradation of the sugar industry over the years. It provides around 150 – 200 consultancies to sugar, alcohol and other allied industry every year. Institute also extends its services to Central Pollution Control Board, Ministry of New & Renewable Energy and various other Government Departments upon request.

The institute is conducting 12 courses in Sugar Technology, Sugar Engineering, Alcohol Technology and other related disciplines which include 3 Fellowship, 6 PG Diploma and 3 Certificate level courses.

Various research work particularly on developing innovative process technologies, value addition for better utilization of by-products of the sugar industry are carried out by the institute. The institute has developed various models of sacrificing sugar to boost ethanol production for the benefit of the industry.

Apart from publishing about 40 research articles per year in reputed national and international journals and other proceedings, Institute has filed 07 patent applications during the last five years.

The institute has also recently signed MOUs with various organization including University of Assiut, Egypt and Nigerian Sugar Development Council (NSDC), Nigeria for collaborative research and training in the field of sugar and alcohol industry. The institute is also extending technical consultancy for setting up of a sugar institute at Ilorin, Nigeria and imparting training to their faculty members.

Sugar Standards for each season are prepared and supplied by Bureau of Sugar Standards, National Sugar Institute, Kanpur to sugar factories and other users to facilitate quality control, marking and marketing of sugar. The institute supports BIS in formulating standards for various type of sugars and machinery used in the sugar industry.

Indian sugar industry is the backbone of the rural economy. Sugarcane is produced in about 50 lakh hectare area in the country. This year also the record production of sugar, even after diversion of B heavy molasses etc. has taken place and is expected to be around 310 lakh tons. Due to imbalances in demand and supply for the last several years, new challenges have arisen in front of the sugar industry.

For the continuous, steady and continuous growth of the income of the sugar industry, due attention is required, first, to balance demand and production of sugar along with improving its quality. Second, to increase the gross income from various sources while balancing the cost of production. The potential of the entire sugar cane value chain is to be harnessed. Economic and environmental sustainability is required to be achieved and for which competent manpower is very much needed.

A lot of resources are provided to prepare a serious, honest and educated young generation for the service of the nation. Therefore, it is expected of them to come up to the expectations. Hard work with full devotion and commitment to face all the challenges with courage is the key to success.

Under Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY), the Central Government is providing 1kg of sugar per AAY family per month through the Public Distribution System (PDS) for which the Central Government is reimbursing Rs. 18.50 per kg to States/UTs as subsidy on the quantity actually purchased and distributed to beneficiaries by the respective States/UTs. Uttar Pradesh has 40.945 lakh beneficiaries under the AAY scheme.

(With Inputs from PIB)