Ferrari roars out with high octane Daytona SP3 for its Icona fans

Ferrari's Iconas are special series cars produced in limited numbers, reserved for ultra wealthy private collectors and inspired by legendary models from the past. Recognised by its 'Prancing Horse' logo and red racing cars, Ferrari already has three electric hybrid models in its range, including the 296 GTB sports car it unveiled this year.

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 20-11-2021 22:34 IST | Created: 20-11-2021 22:30 IST
Image Credit: Wikimedia
Ferrari's new high octane model, the Daytona SP3, ends a long wait by lovers of its Icona-series cars, although it may not be welcomed by those trying to curb carbon emissions. With an 840 horse power, 12-cylinder (V12) aspirated mid-rear-mounted engine, the Daytona SP3 pays tribute to the Ferrari 330 P3/4, which dominated the 24 Hours of Daytona in 1967.

Ferrari presented its latest Icona on Saturday just as new Chief Executive Benedetto Vigna sets the Italian luxury sports car maker on the road to full electrification. Vigna is a tech industry veteran who in September became CEO of Ferrari, which has promised to deliver its first fully electric vehicle in 2025.

In the meantime, Ferrari fans have been waiting more than three years for the second Icona after the Monza in 2018. Ferrari's Iconas are special series cars produced in limited numbers, reserved for ultra wealthy private collectors and inspired by legendary models from the past.

Recognised by its 'Prancing Horse' logo and red racing cars, Ferrari already has three electric hybrid models in its range, including the 296 GTB sports car it unveiled this year. Ferrari has increasingly reserved its polluting V12 engines for limited series models and Iconas made up just 2% of the units it shipped in the last quarter, while V12 cars accounted for 12% of group shipments.

It will make less than a combined 1,600 V12 812 Competizione and 812 Competizione A models, launched this year, with a starting price just under half a million euros ($564,000).

