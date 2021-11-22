Startup Homversity raises USD 1,55,000 from investors to expand operations
- Country:
- India
Homversity, which is a student housing marketplace, has raised USD 1,55,000 to expand its operations.
This round is led by Shuru-Up, while a consortium of their syndicates including Growth-Sense, ValCreators, BeyPar Innovations LLP, and angel iInvestors like Asit Oberoi also participated.
Homversity, which was started in 2017 as a college project in a hostel room in Dehradun by Saurav Kumar Sinha, aims to create a verified ecosystem that would organise India's multi-billion dollar and rapidly growing student housing market, the company said in a statement.
''Homversity will be utilising the funds for upgrading their technology on all ends, hiring new talents, and expanding services nationwide to over 100 cities,'' It had raised USD 1,35,000 pre-seed funding in 2019 by the La-Gajjar Group in Gujarat.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- La-Gajjar Group
- USD 1
- 55
- 000
- Saurav Kumar Sinha
- 35
- Asit Oberoi
- Gujarat
- India
- BeyPar Innovations LLP
ALSO READ
Singapore reports 3,035 COVID-19 cases, rare virus-MIS-C among children
COVID-19: Punjab logs 35 fresh cases, 2 deaths
BRIEF-Singapore Reports 2,553 New COVID-19 Cases Versus 3,035 Infections The Previous Day; Reports 17 Deaths
Gaurs Group trims debt by 35 pc to Rs 1,550 cr; plans new launches to expand biz
DCM Shriram to invest over Rs 350 cr on expansion of sugar business