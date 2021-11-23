Bajaj Electricals Launches Water Heaters With Child Safety Mode and Auto Shut off Features Ahead of a Brisk Winter

The multi-media campaign positions the brand's offerings as 'Safety mein no. 1 aur India ka No. 1 – Bajaj Water Heaters', helping the brand retain its leadership position in the category Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India Bajaj Electricals Limited, India's leading Consumer Appliances brand, has launched its new range of water heaters with advanced features like 'Child Safety mode' and 'Auto Shut Off' technology exclusively catering to the safety requirements of consumers. The new range of water heaters including, 'Bajaj Campagno' water heater boasts of the 'Child Safety mode' that ensures the water temperature is suitable for young children allowing consumers to be stress-free about hot water burns. Additionally, the brand has offered this feature in multiple other models as well. The second newly launched model is the 'Bajaj Caldia NXG' water heater with the 'Auto Shut Off' technology that switches off the water heater after 90 minutes of inaction. A higher degree of safety is helpful, especially for homes with children and elderly members in the family and even for those who often forget to switch off the water heater. Both the models of water heaters are equipped with titanium armour technology for longer tank life, swirl flow technology that gives 20% more hot water, 5-star BEE ratings for energy consumption savings, and come with a longer-term warranty that offers consumers a delightful experience. The newly launched models are available in different tank capacities and can be purchased from all leading retail outlets and e-commerce websites, and also from https:hop.bajajelectricals.com.

Speaking about the new launches, Mr Krishna Raman, Business Head, Consumer Products, Bajaj Electricals, said, ''With the launch of advanced safety water heaters, Bajaj Electricals has once again reiterated its position as the market leader in the water heater category. The Child Safety mode offering allows parents to no longer worry about mishaps like burns during their child's bath. The Auto Shut Off mode is a special feature which is unique to the product line in the industry. With winters approaching, we expect robust demand for water heaters and are prepared to serve customers nationwide with our strong distribution network spread across multiple channels." The new models are being promoted through an aggressive multi-media campaign as the peak season kicks in. Positioned as 'Safety mein no. 1 aur India ka No. 1 – Bajaj Water Heaters', the campaign stresses the added safety measures introduced in the new models. Slated to run across TV, print and digital media, the campaign is poised to capture new markets and create a PAN India buzz.

The two TVCs are set up in a typical Indian household and highlight the solutions that today's modern homes need. The TVCs bring out how Bajaj Water heaters are both - 'Safety mein no. 1 aur India ka No. 1'. The first TVC about the 'Child Safety mode' projects the worries of a mother and her concerns for her child. The film expresses the mother's efforts for her child who leaves no stone unturned to ensure there is no harm to her child. From ensuring that the child is warm in winters to safeguarding him with a helmet when he is playing outdoors to checking the temperature of the soup before he sips it; the mother is always hovering around her beloved son leaving him jumbled. However, once the child enters the bathroom for a warm water shower, she is absolutely stress- free; all thanks to the new Bajaj Water Heater with the latest Child Safety mode that controls the temperature of the water avoiding any hot water burns to children.

Watch the TVC here: https://youtu.be/rEMw3zyeBug The other TVC which portrays the Auto Shut Off feature projects a man who is habituated to switching off every appliance the moment everyone leaves the room – whether it is in office or at home. Although when he is done bathing, he does not stress about switching off the water heater because he has the all new Bajaj Water Heater that comes with an 'Auto Shut Off' feature that switches off the appliance after 90minutes of inactivity.

Watch the TVC here: https://youtu.be/sh_EIxnvtMA By introducing such unique, first-to-market features, Bajaj Water Heaters continue to retain its competitive edge and remain the front runner when it comes to innovation in the category. Owing to the legacy and continuous investment in R&D, Bajaj remains the Indian consumer's no. 1 choice.

About Bajaj Electricals Limited Bajaj Electricals Limited, a globally renowned and trusted company, with a turnover of ₹INR 4,585 crores (FY 20-21), is a part of India's leading business conglomerate ''Bajaj Group''. With a business portfolio that spans Consumer Products (Appliances, Fans, Lighting) and EPC (Illumination, Power Transmission and Power Distribution), Bajaj Electricals has a strong presence in premium home appliances and cookware segments with brands like Morphy Richards and Nirlep by Bajaj. The company has an expansive network of 18 branch offices, almost 500 distributors and more than 2.18 lakh+ retail outlets across India combined with over 500 consumer care centres, fortifying its dominant presence in the consumer products sector. The portfolio under the EPC segment of Bajaj Electricals Limited includes EHV transmission line projects, EHV substations, monopoles for transmission and distribution, electrification projects, high mast and street lighting, sports lighting, industrial and commercial lighting, specialised illumination projects on a turnkey basis and other solutions. Bajaj Electricals Limited has always lived up to its ethos of putting the consumer first and meeting its core brand value of ''Inspiring Trust''.

To know more about Bajaj Electricals Limited, please visit our website www.bajajelectricals.com

