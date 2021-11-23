Richemont moving entire enterprise IT infrastructure to AWS

Global luxury goods leader Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA, aka Richemont, is moving its entire enterprise IT infrastructure to Amazon Web Services (AWS) to reimagine the luxury shopping experience and drive efficiencies across its global operations, the latter announced on Tuesday.

The Switzerland-based company will close its European data centers and migrate additional data centers in Hong Kong and the U.S. to AWS in order to modernize its infrastructure, raise its security posture, and drive automation across its global operations.

AWS, with its proven experience and highly performant global infrastructure, will deliver the agility, security, and scalability that we need to launch new business processes and new service models. AWS's unparalleled pace of innovation and broad portfolio of services, including analytics and machine learning, will help us gain greater insights and become an even more agile company in the cloud. Kim Hartlev, Group Chief Information Officer at Richemont

In a press release, AWS said that Richemont will leverage a wide range of advanced cloud capabilities, including machine learning, analytics, security, and database, to foster product innovation across its physical retail operations and ecommerce offerings. The company will also increase its use of AWS Marketplace to access the top-tier solutions to scale, curate, and further personalize the shopping experience on its mobile and online channels.

Further, the company will leverage AWS Skills Guild, a comprehensive skills enablement program that builds cloud fluency across your organization, to provide training and certification for its IT employees, which will help it further its ability to operate as a product-focused organization, drive efficiencies, and gain speed and agility in meeting business and customer needs.

Commenting on this partnership, Greg Pearson, Vice President, Worldwide Commercial Sales at AWS, said, "Richemont is using AWS to drive change within its organization, which will result in the delivery of new applications and services to create exceptional customer experiences."