Truecaller adds new features for Android phone users in India

Caller identification app Truecaller on Thursday said it will be rolling out new features, including video caller ID, call recording, and premium features like 'Ghost Call' and 'Announce Call' for Android phone users in India in the coming weeks.

Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Truecaller has about 300 million monthly users with India accounting for almost three-fourth of the user base (220 million).

“Truecaller is a vital part of communication for over 22 crore Indians, for both their professional and personal needs. We are humbled by the level of trust people have shown in us but we are also driven by the goal of transforming communication,'' Rishit Jhunjhunwala, Chief Product Officer and Managing Director, Truecaller India, said.

He added that these new features will allow people to enjoy and exercise greater control over their communication, offering a safe, fun, and fulfilling experience at the same time.

''We also continue to remain focused on user demands and meet them with innovative solutions and offerings...We worked hard to add many new features and a streamlined interface without adding complexity. At the same time, the app is faster and leaner, allowing for smoother operation and reduced battery consumption,” Jhunjhunwala said.

The 'Truecaller Version 12' features an all-new redesign with several user-focused enhancements. It includes new experiences with Video Caller ID, Call Recording, Ghost call, and Call Announce. The features will be gradually rolled for all Android users in India in the coming weeks and several other countries soon.

Video Caller ID is a feature that allows you to set a short video that plays automatically when users call friends and family. Users can choose from one of the built-in video templates or record their own. This feature will be available for all Truecaller Android users.

There will also be separate tabs for calls and SMS on the app.

The new update brings in call recording for devices running Android 5.1 and newer. The feature was initially introduced as a 'Premium only' feature but it will now be available to everyone. With call recording, users can record all incoming and outgoing calls regardless of whether the device manufacturer includes the feature or not.

All recordings are stored locally on the device storage and cannot be accessed by Truecaller, Jhunjhunwala said.

Users can listen to or delete recordings within Truecaller or by using a file browser. Recordings can also be shared easily using email, Bluetooth or any messaging service. This is an optional feature and users can start recording with a single tap in either Full-Screen or Pop Up Caller ID after the initial setup process.

'Ghost call' is a feature to help Truecaller users get out of sticky situations or play a harmless prank on friends. With Ghost Call, users can set any name, number, and photo to make it appear as if they are getting a call from that person. These calls can be scheduled for a later time as well. Ghost Call will only be available to Truecaller Premium and Gold subscribers.

Another feature for Premium and Gold subscribers would be the 'Call Announce' feature that, when enabled, will allow Truecaller to speak the caller ID for incoming phone calls out loud. This works for saved contacts as well as for numbers identified by Truecaller on both normal voice calls and Truecaller HD Voice calls.

The optional feature can be enabled for use while wearing headphones as well. Truecaller's revenues increased by 129 per cent to SEK 312.8 million (about Rs 256.7 crore) in the July-September 2021 period compared to the same quarter last year. Revenue growth was 111 per cent to SEK 214 million (about Rs 175.7 crore) in India in the said quarter on a year-on-year basis, as per the company's interim report.

The company has three revenue models - Ad sales, Premium subscriptions, and Truecaller for Business (Enterprise Solutions).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)