Adani Group's $66 Billion Maharashtra Investment Blueprint Unveiled at WEF
The Adani Group announced a $66 billion investment plan for Maharashtra focusing on aviation, clean energy, and urban infrastructure during the World Economic Forum. The initiative includes major projects like Dharavi's redevelopment and a new airport. The investments aim to support Maharashtra's infrastructure growth and align with India's economic priorities.
The Adani Group announced an ambitious $66 billion investment plan targeting Maharashtra, India, at the World Economic Forum's 56th annual meeting in Davos. The focus lies on aviation, clean energy, and urban infrastructure in an effort to support the state's growth.
Major projects include the redevelopment of the Dharavi area and the operational start of Navi Mumbai International Airport, designed to propel the region's logistics, hospitality, and commercial development. These projects highlight the group's commitment to transforming urban environments and boosting regional economies.
Maharashtra's Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, expressed support for such investments, emphasizing their role in job creation. Adani Enterprises Director Pranav Adani detailed additional ventures, such as data centres and hydropower projects, underlining the group's focus on sustainability and integration to align with India's economic goals.
