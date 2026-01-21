Left Menu

Prof. Dr. Shalini Verma's Milestone: 100th Book Unveiled at NDWBF 2026

Prof. Dr. Shalini Verma launched her 100th book, a trilogy on Indian Military History, at the New Delhi World Book Fair 2026. The series emphasizes values, leadership, and national service through narrative storytelling. The event included a panel discussion with renowned personalities from the defense sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2026 11:19 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 11:19 IST
Prof. Dr. Shalini Verma's Milestone: 100th Book Unveiled at NDWBF 2026
Prof (Dr) Shalini Verma's 100th Book Launched - Trilogy on Indian Military History. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned author and educationist, Prof. Dr. Shalini Verma, marked a significant milestone by launching her 100th book at the New Delhi World Book Fair 2026. This remarkable achievement coincides with her 25th anniversary as a writer, highlighting her dedication to education and social values through literature.

The trilogy on Indian Military History aims to offer a fresh perspective on bravery, leadership, and service, targeting children, youth, and families. Through an intergenerational narrative style, the series promotes shared reading and dialogue, fostering informed and empathetic citizens.

A panel discussion titled 'Beyond the Battlefield' enriched the launch event. Esteemed panelists, including Major Rakesh Sharma and Major (Dr.) Mohammed Ali Shah, emphasized storytelling as a bridge to connect young readers with the essence of military service. Prof. Dr. Verma's legacy extends through her initiatives like Books33, promoting reading culture among children.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-China Economic Dialogue: A Positive Outlook

U.S.-China Economic Dialogue: A Positive Outlook

 United States
2
Press Freedom Under Pressure: Journalists in Kashmir Face Intimidation

Press Freedom Under Pressure: Journalists in Kashmir Face Intimidation

 Global
3

Muthoot FinCorp's Phygital Leap: Revolutionizing Financial Inclusion

 United States
4
Fed's Rate Hold Steers U.S. Economic Growth Amid Political Challenges

Fed's Rate Hold Steers U.S. Economic Growth Amid Political Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Ethiopia is using AI to improve rural health facility placement

Inside the AI boom: Why massive investment doesn't fully translate into GDP growth

Smartphone-based irrigation tool targets water waste in agriculture

Why low-carbon supply chains are turning to blockchain and digital twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026