Prof. Dr. Shalini Verma's Milestone: 100th Book Unveiled at NDWBF 2026

Renowned author and educationist, Prof. Dr. Shalini Verma, marked a significant milestone by launching her 100th book at the New Delhi World Book Fair 2026. This remarkable achievement coincides with her 25th anniversary as a writer, highlighting her dedication to education and social values through literature.

The trilogy on Indian Military History aims to offer a fresh perspective on bravery, leadership, and service, targeting children, youth, and families. Through an intergenerational narrative style, the series promotes shared reading and dialogue, fostering informed and empathetic citizens.

A panel discussion titled 'Beyond the Battlefield' enriched the launch event. Esteemed panelists, including Major Rakesh Sharma and Major (Dr.) Mohammed Ali Shah, emphasized storytelling as a bridge to connect young readers with the essence of military service. Prof. Dr. Verma's legacy extends through her initiatives like Books33, promoting reading culture among children.

(With inputs from agencies.)