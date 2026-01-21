Left Menu

Visa and MAMA AWARDS: Powering Asia's Premier K-pop Event through 2029

Visa renews its sponsorship of the MAMA AWARDS in partnership with CJ ENM, underscoring its commitment to cultural commerce and tourism in Asia. With K-pop's global expansion, Visa supports seamless payment experiences, aligning with MAMA AWARDS' mission to celebrate music across boundaries through global events.

Visa extends MAMA AWARDS partnership through 2029, powering the megaevents economy and seamless cultural experiences. Image Credit: ANI
In a strategic move to bolster K-pop's global reach, Visa has renewed its title sponsorship of the MAMA AWARDS, collaborating with South Korea's entertainment giant, CJ ENM, through 2029. This partnership highlights Visa's dedication to cultural engagement and tourism across Asia.

The MAMA AWARDS, a significant platform for K-pop, continues to expand its influence, hosting events in key international cities. Visa's commitment is evident in the 2025 awards held in Hong Kong, which drew a remarkable influx of overseas attendees, many of whom visited the city for the first time, boosting local tourism and the economy.

Visa's efforts extend beyond sponsorship; the company aims to offer seamless payment solutions, enhancing the fan experience from ticketing to local dining. As Visa's Regional President Stephen Karpin stated, this collaboration seeks to create a vibrant Asia Pacific by fostering world-class events and supporting local businesses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

