Visa and MAMA AWARDS: Powering Asia's Premier K-pop Event through 2029

In a strategic move to bolster K-pop's global reach, Visa has renewed its title sponsorship of the MAMA AWARDS, collaborating with South Korea's entertainment giant, CJ ENM, through 2029. This partnership highlights Visa's dedication to cultural engagement and tourism across Asia.

The MAMA AWARDS, a significant platform for K-pop, continues to expand its influence, hosting events in key international cities. Visa's commitment is evident in the 2025 awards held in Hong Kong, which drew a remarkable influx of overseas attendees, many of whom visited the city for the first time, boosting local tourism and the economy.

Visa's efforts extend beyond sponsorship; the company aims to offer seamless payment solutions, enhancing the fan experience from ticketing to local dining. As Visa's Regional President Stephen Karpin stated, this collaboration seeks to create a vibrant Asia Pacific by fostering world-class events and supporting local businesses.

