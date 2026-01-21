Hyderabad's Rise on Global Economic Stage: WEF to Host Annual Meet
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy proposed hosting an annual World Economic Forum follow-up meeting in Hyderabad. Supported by global leaders, this move aligns with Telangana's strategic vision, showcased through investments and initiatives such as the Telangana AI Innovation Hub, and positions Hyderabad as a future global capability hub.
- Country:
- India
In a strategic move to position Hyderabad on the global economic stage, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy proposed to host a follow-up meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) every July in Hyderabad. This proposal garnered unanimous support from global business leaders and policymakers during a recent 'Join The Rise' event held alongside the WEF Annual Meeting in Davos.
Highlighting the need for timely business follow-ups, the Chief Minister suggested yearly forums to accelerate investment decisions and economic growth. Riding on the success of the Telangana Rising Global Summit, which drew investments of over Rs 5.75 lakh crore, the state aims to showcase its forward-thinking vision and dynamic policies.
The Telangana delegation emphasized landmark projects, including transport expansions and the development of Bharat Future City. Mega star Chiranjeevi's presence added a star-studded touch to the proceedings, underscoring Hyderabad's ambition as a burgeoning global capability hub.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Ding Yuxi: Bridging Global Entertainment and AI Innovation
Major Moves in Telecom, Biotech, and Defense: A Global Business Update
Arnifi: Pioneering Global Business Expansion Through Tech
L&T Finance Achieves Record Growth Amid AI Innovations and Retail Expansion
Davos Dynamics: Trump's Global Business Strategy Unveiled