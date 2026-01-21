Delhi Capitals' Skipper Jemimah Rodrigues Leads Triumphant Chase Over Mumbai Indians

Following Delhi Capitals' (DC) victory over the Mumbai Indians (MI), skipper Jemimah Rodrigues praised the exceptional opening performance by Lizelle Lee and Shafali Verma. The duo set a strong foundation for DC's chase of 155, leading to their ascent to fourth in the standings.

In the post-match press conference, Rodrigues emphasized the destructiveness of her opening pair, noting their ability to capitalize on the new ball, subsequently easing the chase for DC. She discussed the strategic decision to bat at number four, preferring South African Laura Wolvaardt for number three to exploit her capability against new balls, while highlighting her own strengths against spin.

Rodrigues also commended Shafali Varma's bowling initiative, citing her confidence and smart pacing as assets. With her leadership evolving through experience, Rodrigues remains committed to refining her captaincy. Despite MI's eradicated early advantage, DC, led by Rodrigues' unbeaten half-century, secured victory, while MI faced their third consecutive defeat.

(With inputs from agencies.)