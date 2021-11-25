Left Menu

Strike plan set to disrupt London Underground on Friday

Transport officials said the planned action would also disrupt Night Tube services on the Central and Victoria lines from the evening of Nov. 27 and throughout December. (Writing by William Schomberg, Editing by Paul Sandle)

Reuters | London | Updated: 25-11-2021 21:32 IST
Passengers on London's Underground face major disruption on Friday when workers on five lines of the capital's rail transportation network are due to go on strike. The RMT union said it was sticking to its call for members who work on the Central, Jubilee, Northern, Piccadilly and Victoria lines to stay away from work throughout Friday.

The dispute is over new rosters for the return of London Underground's all-night services on Fridays and Saturdays which were suspended during the coronavirus pandemic. Other unions have agreed to the plan. Transport officials said the planned action would also disrupt Night Tube services on the Central and Victoria lines from the evening of Nov. 27 and throughout December.

