Iceland's left-right coalition agrees to take another term
Iceland's current government coalition, consisting of three parties from the left to the right, has agreed to continue for another term after they bolstered their majority in a Sept 25 general election https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/icelands-ruling-coalition-boosts-majority-preliminary-election-results-show-2021-09-26. Katrin Jakobsdottir of the Left-Green Movement will stay on as Prime Minister of the government, which has provided a period of stability https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/iceland-election-political-stability-again-stake-2021-09-25 since 2017 after years of political scandals and distrust of politicians following the 2008 financial crisis.
Katrin Jakobsdottir of the Left-Green Movement will stay on as Prime Minister of the government, which has provided a period of stability https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/iceland-election-political-stability-again-stake-2021-09-25 since 2017 after years of political scandals and distrust of politicians following the 2008 financial crisis. The Left-Greens, who call themselves a "radical left wing party," will continue in government with the unlikely partners - the pro-business Independence Party and the centre-right Progressive Party.
"The new government intends to promote economic stability and rebuild fiscal strength on the basis of a strong economy," the parties said in a cooperation treaty published on Sunday. It would also work to combat climate change, an important issue for Icelanders who are witnessing melting glaciers, through a reduction in emissions and green investments, it said without providing further detail.
