2 killed as car falls into well in MP

Two people were killed and one person was injured after their car hit two buffaloes and then overturned and fell into a roadside well in Madhya Pradeshs Rajgarh district on Monday, an official said.

PTI | Rajgarh | Updated: 29-11-2021 14:26 IST | Created: 29-11-2021 14:15 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Two people were killed and one person was injured after their car hit two buffaloes and then overturned and fell into a roadside well in Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh district on Monday, an official said. The buffaloes also died in the accident that took place on Rajgarh-Khujner road at around 3 am, Rajgarh police station in-charge Mukesh Gaud said. The buffaloes suddenly came in front of the car, following which its driver lost control over the wheels.

The vehicle then overturned and fell into a well, the official said.

Two car occupants, identified as Lekhraj Sisodia and Lakhan Nejar, died on the spot, while another person was injured and admitted to a hospital, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

