Inferno at Army Camp: Rapid Fire Management in Chamoli

A fire erupted at an Army camp store in Chamoli, Uttarakhand, on Friday, incinerating scrap materials inside, local police reported.

Jyotirmath Station In-charge D S Rawat confirmed there were no casualties. The blaze started around 2 pm, spreading rapidly and posing risks to nearby structures and populated areas.

Firefighters, aided by Army staff, managed to control the flames after two arduous hours, averting further spread. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, Rawat stated.

