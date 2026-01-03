Left Menu

Inferno at Army Camp: Rapid Fire Management in Chamoli

A fire erupted in a store at an Army camp in Chamoli, Uttarakhand, threatening nearby buildings. Firefighters, with Army aid, contained it after two hours. No casualties were reported. The cause is under investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gopeshwar | Updated: 03-01-2026 00:09 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 00:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

A fire erupted at an Army camp store in Chamoli, Uttarakhand, on Friday, incinerating scrap materials inside, local police reported.

Jyotirmath Station In-charge D S Rawat confirmed there were no casualties. The blaze started around 2 pm, spreading rapidly and posing risks to nearby structures and populated areas.

Firefighters, aided by Army staff, managed to control the flames after two arduous hours, averting further spread. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, Rawat stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

