Majority of urban Indians comfortable with automation at homes, online shopping: Report

With automation and AI being widely adopted across many sectors at varying levels of visibility to consumers, a report has revealed that most urban Indians are comfortable with them in their homes and for online shopping.

On a personal level, urban Indians are more comfortable with automation in their homes (64 per cent), for online shopping (60 per cent) and in manufacturing (60 per cent) but prefer more human-led approaches in areas such as education (46 per cent), medical consultation (43 per cent), and government policies (32 per cent), according to a report “Automation and AI report 2021'' by YouGov.

A third of urban Indians interviewed feel that the impact of AI on society will be ''more positive than negative'', but when compared to those who claim to be well-informed about the technology, the number increases significantly from 32 per cent to 50 per cent, which suggests that knowledge and positive outlook are correlated to a great extent, the report stated.

The report “Automation and AI report 2021'' by YouGov is based on an online survey in August covering 17 global markets and nearly 19,000 respondents, including 1,011 urban Indians.

According to the report, when it comes to the industries, consumers believe AI will impact certain industries more greatly than others.

Almost half of (47 per cent) the consumers in India think that the banking and financial services will be more profoundly impacted by AI, followed by manufacturing (44 per cent), education (42 per cent) and communications (41 per cent), the report noted.

Comparatively, a lesser proportion of respondents believe the effect of this technology to be more profound in areas of government (31 per cent), city planning (28 per cent), home (25 per cent) and retail (25 per cent).

When asked which entities do they trust to develop ethical automated solutions, consumers across the globe are more likely to put their trust in big, established companies over small ones, and the private sector more than the public sphere, according to the report.

Among urban Indians, even though the big technology companies (55 per cent) are trusted the most with this responsibility, trust in government and emerging technology companies is also high and is above the global average, it added.

The report further found that there seemed to be a national bias as consumers in India are less likely to trust foreign government to develop AI based solutions as compared to their own.

This shows that building trust and credibility will be crucial for institutions to reinforce positive consumer sentiment, it added.

