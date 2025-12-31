Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Basks in Snowy New Year Frenzy

Himachal Pradesh's hill stations experienced light snowfall, attracting tourists eager to welcome the New Year. As festivities unfold in Shimla and Dharamshala, stakeholders hope adverse weather doesn't deter visitor influx. Despite chilly winds, meteorological forecasts predict continued snow to enhance the holiday experience, amidst bright carnivals and vibrant celebrations.

Updated: 31-12-2025 21:50 IST
Himachal Pradesh's scenic towns witnessed a mild spell of snowfall on Wednesday, drawing tourists and joyful residents who shared their experiences on social media. Destinations like Koksar, Zanskar, and Sumdho became a snow-laden paradise as travelers celebrated the wintry allure, despite facing sub-freezing temperatures.

With a surge in tourism, locations such as Manali, Dharamshala, and Shimla brimmed with visitors eager to usher in the New Year. The tourism sector remains hopeful, banking on weather projections of more snow and rain to sustain the influx. As holiday festivities reach their peak, the industry anticipates economic rejuvenation.

The year-end brought vision and responsibility, encapsulated in Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu's determination to see an addiction-free Himachal by 2026. Despite Shimla not experiencing its typical snowfall, the cold ambiance complemented the jovial winter carnivals staged across various towns, maintaining high spirits.

