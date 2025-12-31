ABVP Launches 'Screen Time to Green Time' and 'Vande Mataram' Initiatives

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the RSS' student wing, has rolled out two significant initiatives aimed at fostering national consciousness and curbing excessive screen time among the youth in educational institutions.

Unveiled at the 65th Kashi State Conference, the ABVP's resolutions underscore a commitment to student welfare and environmental responsibility. The 'Vande Mataram' initiative commemorates the 150 years of the song as a national unity symbol via campus cultural programmes and dialogues.

The 'Screen Time to Green Time' campaign urges students to engage more in outdoor activities and nature, aiming for enhanced physical and mental health. Addressing procedural concerns and advocating for ecological awareness were also discussed at the conference, attended by ABVP leaders and new appointees.