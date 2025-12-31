Government Extends Minimum Export Price for Natural Honey

In a significant move to support the country's honey industry, the Indian government announced the extension of the USD 1,400 per tonne minimum export price (MEP) on natural honey. This regulation, which prohibits exports below this price, has been extended for an additional three months, with the new deadline set for March 31, 2026.

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade issued the notification, emphasizing that the MEP, first introduced in March 2024, is crucial for maintaining the value of exports, which predominantly target markets in the US, UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar. These destinations represent major consumers of Indian honey.

This initiative aligns with the National Beekeeping and Honey Mission (NBHM), a central government effort to promote scientific beekeeping practices in India. The mission supports the growth of honey production in top-producing states such as Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Punjab, Bihar, and Rajasthan. During the 2023-24 fiscal year, India exported honey worth USD 177.52 million, marking a vital contribution to the nation's economy.

