Left Menu

Government Extends Minimum Export Price for Natural Honey

The Indian government has extended the minimum export price for natural honey at USD 1,400 per tonne until March 2026. This regulation restricts exports below this price. The move aims to support the National Beekeeping and Honey Mission, promoting scientific beekeeping in key honey-producing states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-12-2025 21:47 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 21:47 IST
Government Extends Minimum Export Price for Natural Honey
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to support the country's honey industry, the Indian government announced the extension of the USD 1,400 per tonne minimum export price (MEP) on natural honey. This regulation, which prohibits exports below this price, has been extended for an additional three months, with the new deadline set for March 31, 2026.

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade issued the notification, emphasizing that the MEP, first introduced in March 2024, is crucial for maintaining the value of exports, which predominantly target markets in the US, UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar. These destinations represent major consumers of Indian honey.

This initiative aligns with the National Beekeeping and Honey Mission (NBHM), a central government effort to promote scientific beekeeping practices in India. The mission supports the growth of honey production in top-producing states such as Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Punjab, Bihar, and Rajasthan. During the 2023-24 fiscal year, India exported honey worth USD 177.52 million, marking a vital contribution to the nation's economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
TMC's Fierce Fight Against Voter List Discrepancies in West Bengal

TMC's Fierce Fight Against Voter List Discrepancies in West Bengal

 India
2
Sagarmala Finance's Strategic Leap into Maritime Lending

Sagarmala Finance's Strategic Leap into Maritime Lending

 India
3
Tragic Train Accident Claims Lives of Two Sisters in Moradabad

Tragic Train Accident Claims Lives of Two Sisters in Moradabad

 India
4
Security Successes: Counterterrorism and Narcotics Crackdown in Jammu & Kashmir's Border Districts

Security Successes: Counterterrorism and Narcotics Crackdown in Jammu & Kash...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025