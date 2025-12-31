BJP Nomination Fiasco: Missing Forms Stir Controversy

In a political hiccup, two BJP candidates aimed at securing seats in the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections stumbled as they failed to submit their nomination forms before the deadline. Shakeel Ansari and Mandakini Khamkar, candidates for ward numbers 211 and 212, were left off the list, inciting a blame game.

The returning officer, Krishna Jadhav, confirmed that nomination forms from these candidates were not received, effectively leaving BJP with no representation in these wards. Meanwhile, more than 2,500 forms were submitted for 227 seats, indicating a heated contest ahead.

Mandakini Khamkar lamented procedural delays and the unexpected decision to halt entries before the deadline, pointing a finger at the returning officers for not accepting forms even as she was present well ahead of time. The incident has raised questions about election procedures and responsibilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)