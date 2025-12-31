Left Menu

BJP Nomination Fiasco: Missing Forms Stir Controversy

Two BJP candidates for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections were unable to submit their nomination forms, sparking a blame game between officials and candidates. Over 2,500 forms were submitted for the 227 seats in Mumbai. Candidate Mandakini Khamkar expressed frustration over the process and delays.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 31-12-2025 21:51 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 21:51 IST
BJP Nomination Fiasco: Missing Forms Stir Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a political hiccup, two BJP candidates aimed at securing seats in the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections stumbled as they failed to submit their nomination forms before the deadline. Shakeel Ansari and Mandakini Khamkar, candidates for ward numbers 211 and 212, were left off the list, inciting a blame game.

The returning officer, Krishna Jadhav, confirmed that nomination forms from these candidates were not received, effectively leaving BJP with no representation in these wards. Meanwhile, more than 2,500 forms were submitted for 227 seats, indicating a heated contest ahead.

Mandakini Khamkar lamented procedural delays and the unexpected decision to halt entries before the deadline, pointing a finger at the returning officers for not accepting forms even as she was present well ahead of time. The incident has raised questions about election procedures and responsibilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Security Successes: Counterterrorism and Narcotics Crackdown in Jammu & Kashmir's Border Districts

Security Successes: Counterterrorism and Narcotics Crackdown in Jammu & Kash...

 India
2
SG Pipers Hold Steady for Narrow Victory Over Soorma

SG Pipers Hold Steady for Narrow Victory Over Soorma

 India
3
Digital Signature Dilemma: Milind Deora's Call for Candidate Disqualification

Digital Signature Dilemma: Milind Deora's Call for Candidate Disqualificatio...

 India
4
Jammu and Kashmir: Statehood Struggle and Rising Challenges in 2025

Jammu and Kashmir: Statehood Struggle and Rising Challenges in 2025

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025