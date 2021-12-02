IntrCity SmartBus & Daimler India to launch inter-city buses prefitted with mobility OS

Chennai, Dec 2 (PTI): Leading inter-city mobility brand IntrCity on Thursday announced its partnership with commercial vehicle manufacturer Daimler India to launch inter-city buses prefitted with mobility operating system, besides providing best-in-class safety and comfort to travellers.

The partnership intends to accelerate the adoption of technology within the mobility sector and benefits the bus operators which include better pricing, special AMC (annual maintenance package) package and insurance.

IntrCity SmartBus operates over 170 buses and was currently adding over 50 plus buses monthly. The partnership would help accelerate the adoption of such buses, a company statement said here.

IntrCity is targeting the SmartBus fleet to reach 400 this year. It helps bus operators offer a guaranteed customer experience, besides solving the huge problem of unreliability in inter-city bus travel by offering a safe and reliable experience to travellers.

''..this partnership will enable bus operators across India to procure a new bus and start earning from the day one itself, as a part of IntrCity SmartBus fleet. We are thrilled to partner with Daimler India Commercial Vehicles towards this endeavour,'' IntrCity Co-Founder Manish Rathi said.

Under the partnership, DICV has crafted a holistic 'buyer assistance package', exclusively for operators associated with IntrCity. It includes special financial incentives and AMC packages for oeprators.

DICV which manufacturers BharatBenz range of buses would also have exclusive service and maintenance plans that help operators reduce Total Cost of Ownership.' ''It is our privilege to support IntrCity SmartBus in their initiative to provide local bus operators with best possible vehicle for their needs and their passengers'', DICV Vice President (Sales) and Customer Services, Rajaram Krishnamurthy said.

IntrCity provides a consumer application for real time tracking, ETA (Expected Time of Arrival) of destinations, besides convenient sleeper beds, buses, Wi-Fi enabled lounges at boarding points among others, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)