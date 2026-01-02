Left Menu

Controversy Unfolds: NYC Mayor's Note Sparks Diplomatic Tensions

The BJP criticized New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani for writing a note supporting imprisoned activist Umar Khalid, calling it interference in India's internal affairs. The Vishva Hindu Parishad also condemned Mamdani, asserting the note supports those dividing India. US lawmakers urged a fair trial for Khalid.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-01-2026 20:47 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 20:47 IST
The BJP has strongly condemned New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani's note of support for jailed Indian activist Umar Khalid, labeling it as interference in India's domestic matters. BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia warned against challenges to India's sovereignty, emphasizing national unity under Prime Minister Modi's leadership.

The Vishva Hindu Parishad echoed these sentiments, accusing Mamdani of condoning divisive elements, citing that his action insults the Quran. This controversy arose after Mamdani's note was shared on social media by Khalid's partner, emphasizing resilience in adversity.

Simultaneously, a group of US lawmakers has sought a fair trial for Khalid in alignment with international legal standards. In response, Indian officials reaffirmed their judicial independence, cautioning against foreign influence. This diplomatic friction underscores ongoing sensitivities around India's judicial processes and national security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

