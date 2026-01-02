Controversy Unfolds: NYC Mayor's Note Sparks Diplomatic Tensions

The BJP has strongly condemned New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani's note of support for jailed Indian activist Umar Khalid, labeling it as interference in India's domestic matters. BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia warned against challenges to India's sovereignty, emphasizing national unity under Prime Minister Modi's leadership.

The Vishva Hindu Parishad echoed these sentiments, accusing Mamdani of condoning divisive elements, citing that his action insults the Quran. This controversy arose after Mamdani's note was shared on social media by Khalid's partner, emphasizing resilience in adversity.

Simultaneously, a group of US lawmakers has sought a fair trial for Khalid in alignment with international legal standards. In response, Indian officials reaffirmed their judicial independence, cautioning against foreign influence. This diplomatic friction underscores ongoing sensitivities around India's judicial processes and national security.

