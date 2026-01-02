Contaminated Water Crisis in Indore: A Call for Accountability

Senior BJP leader Uma Bharti has taken a firm stand against her party-led government in Madhya Pradesh following the tragic deaths in Indore caused by contaminated water. Bharti called for a 'severe atonement' and demanded 'maximum punishment to all culprits', highlighting this as a 'testing time' for Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

Reports indicate residents of Indore's Bhagirathpura locality began experiencing vomiting and diarrhea after drinking municipal water, which was later confirmed to be contaminated. While locals report 15 deaths, including that of an infant, health officials confirm four fatalities, with Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava citing ten.

The contamination resulted from a leak in the main water supply pipeline, situated alarmingly close to a toilet near a police outpost in Bhagirathpura. In response, CM Yadav has initiated disciplinary actions against municipal officials, including the transfer of an Additional Commissioner. Over 1,400 people have been affected over nine days.