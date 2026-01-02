Indore's Water Crisis: Over 200 Hospitalized as Officials Scramble for Solutions
Indore faces a critical water contamination crisis, with at least 15 confirmed deaths and over 200 hospitalizations. BJP Councillor Kamal Waghela assures residents of water supply measures while AAP MP Sanjay Singh criticizes government response. Officials continue to investigate the source of contamination.
- Country:
- India
In the wake of a severe water contamination crisis in Indore, BJP Councillor Kamal Waghela announced on Friday that four additional water supplies have been secured since the initial outbreak, reassuring residents that tap water remains safe if boiled.
Waghela confirmed to ANI that 15 casualties have been documented over the past week, while emphasizing ongoing efforts by local officials to address the crisis. The presence of harmful bacteria in water samples is under investigation.
Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh criticized the response of state officials, condemning the minister's apparent indifference and questioning the sufficiency of monetary compensation for affected families.
