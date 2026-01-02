Left Menu

Controversial Remarks Stir Outrage: A Call for Apology

Girdhari Lal Sahu, husband of Uttarakhand minister Rekha Arya, faces backlash for allegedly making derogatory remarks about women from Bihar. The Bihar State Women Commission plans to serve him a notice demanding an apology. His comments have sparked criticism from political figures and highlighted ongoing gender issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 02-01-2026 20:46 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 20:46 IST
Controversial Remarks Stir Outrage: A Call for Apology
  • Country:
  • India

The Bihar State Women Commission has announced plans to serve a notice to Girdhari Lal Sahu, the husband of Uttarakhand minister Rekha Arya, following his alleged derogatory remarks concerning women from Bihar. The commission describes his comments as reprehensible and demands an unconditional public apology.

A video circulating on social media purportedly shows Sahu suggesting that men could easily find brides from Bihar for a monetary amount. The video, which has yet to be verified independently, has provoked widespread outrage and condemnation from various political leaders.

BSWC Chairperson Apsara condemned Sahu's statements, highlighting the progressive strides Bihar has made in women's empowerment. Prominent RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav also criticized the remarks, asserting that they reflect a prejudiced mindset pervasive among certain political supporters.

TRENDING

1
Ex-IPS Officer on Hunger Strike for CCTV Evidence Disclosure

Ex-IPS Officer on Hunger Strike for CCTV Evidence Disclosure

 India
2
Ameerah Arshad Shines with Gold in Intense 10m Air Rifle Final at National Shooting Championship

Ameerah Arshad Shines with Gold in Intense 10m Air Rifle Final at National S...

 India
3
Delhi Recruits Chartered Accountants for School Fee Regulation Committees

Delhi Recruits Chartered Accountants for School Fee Regulation Committees

 India
4
India's Semiconductor Surge: Aiming for Global Leadership by 2035

India's Semiconductor Surge: Aiming for Global Leadership by 2035

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven logistics helps e-commerce firms balance speed, resilience and sustainability

Smart farming no longer optional for sustainable agriculture

Emotional AI lacks proper oversight as systems move into care and support roles

Why AI must embrace uncertainty to stay aligned with humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026