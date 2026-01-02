Controversial Remarks Stir Outrage: A Call for Apology

The Bihar State Women Commission has announced plans to serve a notice to Girdhari Lal Sahu, the husband of Uttarakhand minister Rekha Arya, following his alleged derogatory remarks concerning women from Bihar. The commission describes his comments as reprehensible and demands an unconditional public apology.

A video circulating on social media purportedly shows Sahu suggesting that men could easily find brides from Bihar for a monetary amount. The video, which has yet to be verified independently, has provoked widespread outrage and condemnation from various political leaders.

BSWC Chairperson Apsara condemned Sahu's statements, highlighting the progressive strides Bihar has made in women's empowerment. Prominent RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav also criticized the remarks, asserting that they reflect a prejudiced mindset pervasive among certain political supporters.