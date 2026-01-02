Mexican Remittances Witness Persistent Decline

Remittances to Mexico experienced a 5.7% decrease in November compared to the same period last year, as announced by the country's central bank on Friday. The total amount for the month was $5.13 billion.

Notably, this is the eighth consecutive month of yearly decline in remittances, a stark contrast to the sharp increases seen in Central American countries during 2025.

The sustained dip in remittances points to significant economic challenges for Mexico, as these funds are crucial for many households and play a vital role in the national economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)