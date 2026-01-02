Left Menu

Mexican Remittances Witness Persistent Decline

Remittances to Mexico fell by 5.7% in November, marking the eighth consecutive month of yearly decline. This trend contrasts with reported increases in remittances to Central American countries in 2025, highlighting a significant economic challenge for Mexico as reported by the nation's central bank.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-01-2026 20:45 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 20:45 IST
Mexican Remittances Witness Persistent Decline
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Remittances to Mexico experienced a 5.7% decrease in November compared to the same period last year, as announced by the country's central bank on Friday. The total amount for the month was $5.13 billion.

Notably, this is the eighth consecutive month of yearly decline in remittances, a stark contrast to the sharp increases seen in Central American countries during 2025.

The sustained dip in remittances points to significant economic challenges for Mexico, as these funds are crucial for many households and play a vital role in the national economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ex-IPS Officer on Hunger Strike for CCTV Evidence Disclosure

Ex-IPS Officer on Hunger Strike for CCTV Evidence Disclosure

 India
2
Ameerah Arshad Shines with Gold in Intense 10m Air Rifle Final at National Shooting Championship

Ameerah Arshad Shines with Gold in Intense 10m Air Rifle Final at National S...

 India
3
Delhi Recruits Chartered Accountants for School Fee Regulation Committees

Delhi Recruits Chartered Accountants for School Fee Regulation Committees

 India
4
India's Semiconductor Surge: Aiming for Global Leadership by 2035

India's Semiconductor Surge: Aiming for Global Leadership by 2035

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven logistics helps e-commerce firms balance speed, resilience and sustainability

Smart farming no longer optional for sustainable agriculture

Emotional AI lacks proper oversight as systems move into care and support roles

Why AI must embrace uncertainty to stay aligned with humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026