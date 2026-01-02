Mexican Remittances Witness Persistent Decline
Remittances to Mexico fell by 5.7% in November, marking the eighth consecutive month of yearly decline. This trend contrasts with reported increases in remittances to Central American countries in 2025, highlighting a significant economic challenge for Mexico as reported by the nation's central bank.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-01-2026 20:45 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 20:45 IST
Remittances to Mexico experienced a 5.7% decrease in November compared to the same period last year, as announced by the country's central bank on Friday. The total amount for the month was $5.13 billion.
Notably, this is the eighth consecutive month of yearly decline in remittances, a stark contrast to the sharp increases seen in Central American countries during 2025.
The sustained dip in remittances points to significant economic challenges for Mexico, as these funds are crucial for many households and play a vital role in the national economy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi Achieves Record Low Air Pollution Levels in 2025
Tesla's Tumultuous Year: Navigating Demand Declines and Future-Tech Ambitions
Unprecedented Heat: Britain's Hottest Year Ever Recorded in 2025
Captive, Commercial Coal Mines Log Steady Output Growth in December 2025
Bank Credit Surge: Insights from November 2025