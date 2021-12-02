Maha govt implements amended MV Act; hikes compounding fees for traffic offences

The Maharashtra government has hiked the compounding fees for traffic offences by issuing a notification about the implementation of the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act 2019, an official from the state Motor Vehicles Department (MMVD) said.

The state government recently issued the notification about the implementation of the 2019 Act in the state and the new compounding fees for various offences came into effect from December 1.

Talking to PTI, state transport commissioner Avinash Dhakane said the hike in compounding fees will help bring down accidents and ensure discipline among the citizens.

''This will help improve overall road safety, reduce fatalities and ensure better road discipline among people,'' Dhakane said.

According to an MMVD official, the state government has reduced the compounding fees in case of several offences compared to the fines and penalties defined in the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, which came into effect from September 1, 2019.

However, at the time the Maharashtra government was not in favour of penalising traffic rule violators with hefty fines as per the amended Act.

As per the notification, the copy of which is in possession of PTI, the compounding fees is in the range of Rs 200 to Rs 1 lakh for various offences. For instance, offenders will have to pay Rs 1,000 compounding fees for displaying registration plate (number plate) other than in prescribed forms, for driving vehicles without reflectors and tail lamps. Apart from the above offences under section 177 of the Motor Vehicles Act, the compounding fees has been hiked to Rs 500 if the offence has been committed for the first time and Rs 1,500 for the second offence and thereafter, the notification stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)