Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Senator accuses US Commerce Department of failing to stem flow of AI chips to China

The Senate Commerce Committee's top Democrat has accused the Commerce Department of not doing enough to prevent China from obtaining advanced AI chips, saying Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick's failure to take action undermined national ​security. "America cannot maintain its leadership in AI if the agency responsible for protecting that advantage fails to enforce its own controls," Senator Maria Cantwell said in a November 15 letter to Lutnick seen by Reuters.

US aviation shutdown ​blamed on L3 Harris installed router

A massive, nearly five-hour shutdown of the US aviation system that has disrupted more than 20,000 flights since Friday may ‌have been the ​fault of a single router installed by government contractor L3Harris, government officials said Saturday. The incident is the latest painful example of the aging US air traffic control telecom system and the struggles to replace systems while keeping the old communications working.

SpaceX Starship returns to landing pad from orbit, acing test for reusable rockets

SpaceX's Starship spacecraft on Saturday returned from a 22-hour voyage in orbit and descended for the first time into the grasp of giant mechanical arms at the Texas tower it was launched from a day earlier, a catch that is essential to the company's decade-long effort to develop a fully reusable rocket.

The 171-foot-tall (52-meter) Starship fell out of thick clouds over SpaceX's Starbase launch site, reignited engines to flip itself vertical and slowly descended into ‌the tower's "Mechazilla" arms, engines still roaring. Charred from the blazing heat of its return from space, the ship shut down its engines and hung still after the rocket system's longest mission yet.

Factbox-Here are the Republicans emerging as potential 2028 contenders

Republican 2028 White House hopefuls face a difficult political landscape after President Donald Trump's party suffered a stinging midterm defeat, raising questions about whether Republican voters will rally behind candidates closely aligned with Trump or favor those charting a different course. Will Republican voters want a Trump loyalist like Vice President JD Vance or Secretary of State Marco Rubio? Or will they prefer someone like Texas Senator Ted Cruz, who is aligned with Trump but has established his own political brand?

Steering problem on tanker caused collision in New Orleans, NTSB says

The asphalt tanker vessel that struck a docked paddlewheel cruise boat in the Mississippi River at New Orleans last week experienced a steering problem in which its rudder was stuck in one position, US transportation safety officials said on Sunday.

The American Cruise Lines paddlewheeler American Heritage, with 190 people aboard, ‌capsized at the dock. No one was killed in the collision on Friday.

Battle for young male voters intensifies after US midterm rebuke of Republicans

Barely a week after the midterm elections, Democrats are debating how to turn newfound support among young men into a lasting coalition, while Republicans are trying to understand why the group abandoned them so decisively. An estimated 59% of men ages 18 to 29 voted for Democratic US House of Representatives candidates, compared with 37% for Republicans, according to Tufts ‌University's Center for Information & Research on Civic Learning and Engagement. That marked a sharp reversal from 2024, when AP VoteCast found young men backing President Donald Trump over Democratic nominee Kamala Harris by 14 points, 56% to 42%.

After days of flight disruptions, officials see system back to normal by Monday

US air travel disruptions continued for a third day with more than 11,500 flights affected on Sunday, but Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy predicted a return to normalcy by Monday even as airlines scrambled to get back on schedule following a systemwide ground stop. Some 2,100 flights nationwide were canceled and 9,400 were delayed on Sunday, according to aviation data site FlightAware. Airlines on Saturday had canceled nearly 6,700 US flights and delayed more than 9,100.

US DOJ warns Senator Warren about potential Trump-related probes

The US Department of Justice on Sunday warned Senator Elizabeth Warren, the likely incoming chair of the Senate Banking Committee, of potential "significant legal consequences" if she fails to preserve records related to investigations into President Donald Trump. Sunday's warning is the latest sent by the Justice Department to congressional Democrats about their potential plans to investigate the administration or Trump associates.

US judge again blocks Trump's makeover plan for DC golf course

A federal judge on Saturday ordered that a riverside public park in Washington must remain open ⁠for now, rather than being closed for ​renovations sought by US President Donald Trump. It is the latest setback for Trump's plan to turn East Potomac Park into a championship-level ⁠course geared toward professional golfers. In a social media post later on Sunday, Trump denounced the judge's decision.

US opens probe into more than 1 million Honda vehicles over auto stop-start failures

The US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said on Monday it had opened an engineering analysis into 1,033,632 Honda vehicles in the country over concerns that their engines failed to restart after being shut off by the vehicles' automatic stop-start system. The agency said it has received 701 complaints about the auto stop-start feature in the 2024-2026 model year Honda Odyssey, Passport, Ridgeline and Pilot, as well as the Acura MDX.

Alaska elects first Democratic governor ⁠since 1998, US media project

Democratic candidate Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins has been elected governor of Alaska, according to projections by the Associated Press and NBC News, the latest win for the party in a wave of midterm state government and US congressional election victories. Kreiss-Tomkins, 37, a former Alaska state lawmaker, defeated three Republicans, including one backed by US President Donald Trump

US air travel disruptions to persist until late on Sunday, FAA head says

US air travel is not expected to return to normal schedules until late on Sunday, the head of the FAA said, as the aviation system gradually recovers ​from a nationwide flight shutdown that officials blamed on routine maintenance gone awry. As of 9:35 p.m. ET (0235 GMT), airlines on Saturday had canceled more than 6,400 US flights and delayed more than 8,000, according to FlightAware, an aviation website. That followed about 9,200 flights canceled and 7,500 delayed on Friday after the FAA ordered a nationwide ground stop because of disruptions to air traffic communications. FlightAware said 875 flights scheduled for Sunday were already canceled.

Here are the ⁠Republicans emerging as potential 2028 contenders

Republican 2028 White House hopefuls face a difficult political landscape after President Donald Trump's party suffered a stinging midterm defeat, raising questions about whether Republican voters will rally behind candidates closely aligned with Trump or favor those charting a different course. Will Republican voters want a Trump loyalist like Vice President JD Vance or Secretary of State Marco Rubio? Or will they prefer someone like Texas Senator Ted Cruz, who is aligned with Trump but has established his own political brand?

Trump's judge appointment blitz faces Republican resistance

A last-minute effort by US President Donald Trump to install as many judges as possible before Democrats take control ⁠of the US ​Senate is running into resistance from some fellow Republicans. Until recently, Senate Republicans had routinely approved Trump's nominees for lifetime seats on district and appeals courts during his second term, confirming 57 so far and helping him cement a conservative imprint on the judiciary that will outlast his presidency.

After midterm sweep, Democrats split over Trump, cost-cutting agenda

Fresh from a midterm election landslide, Democrats met in Denver this week united in wanting to deliver voters relief from high costs, but split over how to achieve that, what lessons to draw from their victory and how combative they should be toward President Donald Trump. Despite the celebratory mood after the November 3 rout of Republicans, tensions between moderates and a restive progressive wing surfaced at the party's first major gathering since its victory, along with anxiety that the party could squander the opportunity voters had handed it.

Lindsay Clancy returns to court as potential murder retrial looms

Lindsay Clancy is due back in court on Monday for a hearing that is expected to determine when she could ⁠be retried on murder charges for killing her three young children at her home in Massachusetts in 2023. Judge William Sullivan in Plymouth has indicated he plans at the hearing to set a date for a second trial in the case, which sparked debates over Clancy's guilt and postpartum mental illness.

Law enforcement searches Illinois plant after 'credible threat' of explosive device

State and federal officers on Saturday searched a biofuels plant in Peoria, Illinois, for explosives after a device deemed a "credible threat" was found ⁠nearby, officials said, prompting a notice for residents to evacuate an area with a 1-mile radius.

The evacuation order was lifted on Saturday, almost ⁠a full day after the device was discovered on Friday close to the BioUrja ethanol plant in Peoria, a city of about 110,000 people, some 150 miles (240 km) southwest of Chicago, officials said. Bomb technicians rendered it safe, Peoria police said.

Fed 'has some work to do on inflation,' KC Fed chief says

The US Federal Reserve has the tools and responsibility to deal with price pressures that are "running too hot," and the central bank "has some work to do on inflation," Kansas City Federal Reserve President Jeff Schmid said on Sunday. Schmid, speaking to a credit union conference in Hawaii, did not specifically call for additional rate hikes, but said inflation is "uncomfortably above the 2% price stability target, and moving in the wrong direction."

At the Supreme Court, Trump ‌aims to cut the power of judges again

When President Donald Trump's administration convinced the US Supreme ‌Court last year to restrict the ability of federal judges to block his actions nationwide — a major boost to his power — the ruling left untouched a separate tool that some of them have used to stymie presidential policies. Now Trump is taking aim at that ​tool as well in another challenge to judicial authority that could further insulate his far-reaching agenda against broad legal attacks.