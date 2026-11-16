Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

SpaceX's Starship ​nears end of 15th test flight and return-landing ​attempt

SpaceX's next-generation Starship spacecraft cruised ‌around the globe ​on Saturday nearing the end of its 15th test flight and what the company hoped would be an unprecedented pinpoint return landing at ‌the exact spot in Texas from which it launched. Starship's uncrewed upper stage is poised to re-enter Earth's atmosphere after nearly a day in orbit and steer back toward its launch tower, then make an engine-controlled final ‌descent into the embrace of giant mechanical arms designed to catch the vehicle as it hovers ‌over the launchpad.

SpaceX Starship returns to landing pad from orbit, acing test for reusable rockets

SpaceX's Starship spacecraft on Saturday returned from a 22-hour voyage in orbit and descended for the first time into the grasp of giant mechanical arms at the ⁠Texas tower ​it was launched from a ⁠day earlier, a catch that is essential to the company's decade-long effort to develop a fully reusable rocket.

The 171-foot-tall (52-meter) Starship ⁠fell out of thick clouds over SpaceX's Starbase launch site, reignited engines to flip itself vertical and slowly descended ​into the tower's "Mechazilla" arms, engines still roaring. Charred from the blazing heat of its return ⁠from space, the ship shut down its engines and hung still after the rocket system's longest mission yet.

Rocket from Boeing-Lockheed firm ⁠fails ​mid-flight, destroys payload of Amazon satellites

A Vulcan rocket owned by United Launch Alliance, the joint venture of Boeing and Lockheed Martin, failed on Sunday shortly after liftoff from Florida, destroying its payload of ⁠40 satellites from Amazon's Leo internet network in the launch company's first mission failure. The rocket failed roughly 10 ⁠minutes after liftoff from ⁠the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida, and the cause was not immediately clear. It represented a major setback for the two-decade-old company's new flagship rocket ‌as ULA ‌sought to begin a regular cadence of launches for ​Amazon's burgeoning satellite internet constellation.