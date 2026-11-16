UPDATE 1-Bulgaria rescues crew from capsized wheat ship in Black Sea, transport ministry says

Bulgaria safely evacuated ‌the crew of a cargo ship carrying 3,000 metric tons of wheat that capsized in its exclusive economic ‌zone in the Black Sea, its transport ministry ‌said on Monday.

Bulgaria received a distress signal early on Monday, indicating the Somali-flagged ship that was sailing from ⁠Romania to ​Egypt was ⁠sinking about 40 nautical miles off Cape Kaliakra, the ministry ⁠said in a statement. A helicopter picked up the ​12 crew members on board and they are ⁠in good condition, the ministry said.

The cause of the ⁠incident ​was not clear. It follows deadly drone attacks against ships off the coast of ⁠Bulgaria and Romania in recent weeks that analysts have linked ⁠to ⁠Russia's war with Ukraine.