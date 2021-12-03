Actor Rannvijay Singha Invests in Oneiric Gaming

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India Oneiric Gaming founded in 2020 is now backed by Actor Rannvijay Singha to acquire a large number of userbases for their Oneiric (dream) games.

TV’s popular reality show icon with successful properties like MTV Roadies &Splitsvilla under his belt, now also the host of Shark Tank India, an upcoming show on Sony TV, Rannvijay Singha is a savvy business investor and has invested in multiple startups in the past and has great passion for games and sports.

The company aims to expand its user base to reach 1 million users playing oneiric games in the next three quarters. Oneiric Gaming said it is also looking to penetrate deeper into tier 1 and tier 2 cities across the country, and South-East Asia.

Oneiric Gaming’s Bluff: Cards Game is one of the top games on the app store, and it has more than 10 hyper games includes, Mr. Bumper, Math Twister (for kids), RaceX, Cricket Death Overs and more. In the near future, the company would enable users to buy coins in the Bluff Cards Game and cash them on different platforms like a digital currency. Using these tokens, users can play inhouse games like Bluff and win prizes every week.

The company, founded later in 2020 by Avneet Singh, 32 a B-Tech graduate, has worked in the education and media industry in the past. Oneiric has attracted more than 100,000 users with its in-house applications, since its inception.

''Gaming is the future, not just for the fun but also helps to learn, kids to gain knowledge, and expand horizons. Investing in Oneiric is not just a business move for me but also an investment in a virtual reality universe. I am committed to being involved in company's strategy and empowering it to become the Unicorn of gaming universe. I am happy to part of Oneiric’s vision to build dream games for everyone,'' said, Rannvijay Singha Avneet Singh, founder and Director, said “the company will focus on creating a thriving sports, dream, cards and knowledge games that goes beyond than gaming. We see a massive opportunity in going deep into cards and sports games like football, basketball, and more skilled based card games, which is what we are aiming to build in the future funding.” “We want to acquire 1 million users in 3 quarters and the strategic partnership with Rannvijay would be really helpful to achieve the same. We are happy and proud to have Rannvijay on board with Oneiric Gaming to build the future of dream games together, “said, Avneet.

Oneiric Gaming is eyeing to implement real cash feature in Bluff: Cards Game to enable people cash the winning amount in the game or use coins on different platform near the future.

In the past, Oneiric Gaming has also raised the angel investment from TAC Security’s founder Trishneet Arora.

As per case studies, in 2020, the gaming industry generated $155 billion in revenue and by 2025, analysts predict the industry will generate more than $260 billion in revenue. As such, tech companies are looking to get involved heavily in this revenue stream.

To View the Image, Click on the Link Below: Rannvijay Singha with Founder, Avneet Singh PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)