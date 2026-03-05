Game On Programme Opens Gaming Careers for Pacific Youth

A new initiative aimed at connecting Pacific youth with careers in New Zealand’s fast-growing video game industry has been launched, with the Government backing a programme designed to address skills shortages while expanding opportunities for young Pacific people.

Pacific Peoples Minister Dr Shane Reti announced the launch of Game On, a training and career pathway programme that will support Pacific youth in entering the country’s $750 million gaming sector.

Opening Pathways Into a Growing Industry

The programme is expected to support up to 57 Pacific young people, helping them transform their interest in gaming into professional careers within the technology and creative sectors.

Dr Reti said the initiative responds to both growing demand for talent in the gaming industry and the need to improve employment pathways for Pacific communities.

“Game On will support up to 57 Pacific youth to turn their interest in gaming into real employment opportunities in an industry facing ongoing skill shortages,” he said.

“It will open doors and create long-term opportunities for our Pacific communities.”

Government and Industry Partnership

Game On will be delivered through a collaboration between government, industry, and community organisations.

Key partners include:

The Cause Collective (programme delivery partner)

Tupu Toa (leadership and talent development organisation)

PikPok (New Zealand-based game development studio)

New Zealand Game Developers Association

The Ministry for Pacific Peoples will serve as the programme’s main funder, investing $1 million over four years, with industry partners matching the funding.

Officials say the partnership model will help ensure training is closely aligned with real industry needs.

Hands-On Training and Industry Exposure

Game On will provide participants with direct exposure to the gaming industry through a combination of educational and professional development opportunities.

The programme will include:

School outreach initiatives

Visits to game development studios

Mentoring from industry professionals

Internship opportunities with game developers

These experiences are designed to introduce Pacific learners to Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) careers within real-world game development environments.

Dr Reti said Pacific youth bring valuable strengths to technology-driven industries.

“Young Pacific people bring creativity, fresh perspectives and strong collaborative strengths to industries like gaming and technology,” he said.

Building Pacific Representation in STEM

Game On is part of a broader strategy to improve Pacific representation in science and technology fields.

The programme builds on the Ministry’s Toloa Programme, which focuses on increasing Pacific participation and achievement in STEM education and careers.

“Game On builds on the Ministry’s wider work to improve Pacific outcomes in STEM — another way the Government is fixing the basics and building the future,” Dr Reti said.

He added that the initiative will also help game development studios connect with diverse talent.

“Game On extends the reach of the Toloa programme and gives studios access to diverse Pacific talent.”

Training Begins in 2026

The first cohort of participants will begin training in July 2026, marking the start of a multi-year effort to build stronger pathways into New Zealand’s digital creative industries.

With the country’s gaming sector continuing to expand internationally, officials say programmes like Game On could help develop the next generation of developers, designers, and technology professionals.