Left Menu

Lupin inks pact to market Pegfilgrastim in Brazil

Drug maker Lupin on Friday said it has inked a marketing pact with Biomm SA to distribute and market biosimilar Pegfilgrastim in Brazil. Pegfilgrastim is indicated to reduce the duration of neutropenia and the incidence of febrile neutropenia in patients receiving chemotherapy.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-12-2021 19:24 IST | Created: 03-12-2021 19:24 IST
Lupin inks pact to market Pegfilgrastim in Brazil
  • Country:
  • India

Drug maker Lupin on Friday said it has inked a marketing pact with Biomm SA to distribute and market biosimilar Pegfilgrastim in Brazil. The company has entered into an exclusive distribution and marketing agreement with Biomm SA in Brazil for distribution of Pegfilgrastim, Lupin said in a statement. The Mumbai-based drug maker had earlier received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for the product. Pegfilgrastim is indicated to reduce the duration of neutropenia and the incidence of febrile neutropenia in patients receiving chemotherapy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SBI join hands with Adani Capital for co-lending to farmers

SBI join hands with Adani Capital for co-lending to farmers

 India
2
PM Modi has brought a sense of assurance in country: BL Santhosh

PM Modi has brought a sense of assurance in country: BL Santhosh

 India
3
Ethereum blockchain incredibly popular for Southeast Asian financial institutions

Ethereum blockchain incredibly popular for Southeast Asian financial institu...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec war club; Senators say U.S. must strengthen space debris monitoring and more

Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec wa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021