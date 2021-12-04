Left Menu

MP: Bus ploughs into marriage procession; one killed, five injured

The bus coming from Bhainsdekhi and going to Betul went out of control ran into the marriage procession on the road, in which a 45-year-old man died and five others suffered injuries, he said. A police team reached the spot and rushed the injured to a hospital, Hingve said, adding that the driver and the conductor of the bus fled from the spot.

PTI | Betul | Updated: 04-12-2021 10:28 IST | Created: 04-12-2021 09:42 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
One person was killed and five others injured after a bus ran into a marriage procession in Betul district of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred around 9 pm on Friday near Khedi Sawali Garh village, about 12 kms from the district headquarters, Kotwali police station in-charge Ratnakar Hingve said. ''The bus coming from Bhainsdekhi and going to Betul went out of control ran into the marriage procession on the road, in which a 45-year-old man died and five others suffered injuries,'' he said. A police team reached the spot and rushed the injured to a hospital, Hingve said, adding that the driver and the conductor of the bus fled from the spot. A case has been registered and investigation is underway, he said.

