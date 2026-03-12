Global Celebration of Yoga: Marking the International Day at 100 Iconic Locations

The Union Ministry of Ayush is gearing up for the 12th International Day of Yoga on June 21 with grand celebrations planned at 100 iconic locations nationwide. A comprehensive 100-day countdown is also set, engaging 100 organizations to promote yoga across different cities, as per the ministry's announcement.

The Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga plans to organize Yoga Mahotsav-2026 on March 13 at Vigyan Bhawan, thus initiating the 100-day countdown to the International Day of Yoga 2026. This initiative, driven by the ministry, signifies a critical phase each year in building up excitement for the occasion.

Union Minister of State for Ayush, Prataprao Jadhav, has highlighted yoga's integral role in India's cultural and spiritual heritage, noting its global recognition following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative for its international celebration. As the event approaches, efforts are focused on widening yoga's reach and boosting public engagement.

