One Step Beyond: A Martian Journey Unveiled in 3D Splendor

The new 3D digital film 'One Step Beyond: A Journey to Mars' was unveiled at Science City, presenting an immersive exploration of Mars.

Inaugurated by NASA scientist Goutam Chattopadhyay, the film blends cinematic storytelling with scientific insights, focusing on humanity's journey from the Moon to the Red Planet.

This sophisticated production emphasizes the Artemis programme and potential life beyond Earth, rendered in high-resolution for an enlightening audience experience.

