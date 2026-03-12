Mystery in Old Delhi: Woman Found Dead Under Suspicious Circumstances

A young woman was discovered dead under suspicious circumstances in a hotel room in Old Delhi's Lahori Gate early Thursday morning, leading the police to register a murder case and initiate a manhunt for the individual who accompanied her, an official reported.

The 25-year-old victim lived with her family in northeast Delhi and was employed at a private firm in Chandni Chowk. The incident unfolded around 12:30 am when hotel staff alerted local police that a room had been locked from within, and the guests were unresponsive despite persistent knocking, per a senior police officer.

Police arrived, forced entry into the room, and found the woman on the bed, partially covered, with blood visible on the bed and clothes. The police identified a 24-year-old man, Abhishek Tiwari, as her companion, who had reportedly left the hotel at 5 pm. This case has intensified investigations as police gather evidence and pursue all leads to apprehend the suspect.

