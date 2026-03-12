Left Menu

Mystery in Old Delhi: Woman Found Dead Under Suspicious Circumstances

A young woman was found dead in a hotel room in Old Delhi, prompting a murder investigation. Police are searching for a man who checked in with her. The woman's body was discovered after hotel staff alerted police when the guests failed to respond. Forensic teams are investigating.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-03-2026 22:22 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 22:22 IST
Mystery in Old Delhi: Woman Found Dead Under Suspicious Circumstances
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A young woman was discovered dead under suspicious circumstances in a hotel room in Old Delhi's Lahori Gate early Thursday morning, leading the police to register a murder case and initiate a manhunt for the individual who accompanied her, an official reported.

The 25-year-old victim lived with her family in northeast Delhi and was employed at a private firm in Chandni Chowk. The incident unfolded around 12:30 am when hotel staff alerted local police that a room had been locked from within, and the guests were unresponsive despite persistent knocking, per a senior police officer.

Police arrived, forced entry into the room, and found the woman on the bed, partially covered, with blood visible on the bed and clothes. The police identified a 24-year-old man, Abhishek Tiwari, as her companion, who had reportedly left the hotel at 5 pm. This case has intensified investigations as police gather evidence and pursue all leads to apprehend the suspect.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

 Global
2
China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

 Global
3
New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

 Global
4
Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tech boom in education comes with hidden cost: Teacher technostress

Public sector AI can harm trust, rights and fairness

Financial language models carry bias across gender, race and body attributes

Stacked AI model improves credit default forecasting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026