Airlines Stay Airborne: Navigating Amidst West Asia Tensions

Amid escalating tensions in West Asia, Indian domestic carriers have resumed crucial flight routes, including those from Riyadh to India. The Civil Aviation Ministry emphasizes the need for operational adjustments to ensure passenger safety and manages airfare surges. Monitoring continues to facilitate smoother air travel amidst current challenges.

Updated: 12-03-2026 22:22 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 22:22 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In the face of rising tensions in West Asia, Indian domestic carriers have taken strategic steps to resume crucial flight operations, according to a statement from the Civil Aviation Ministry. A focal point of this initiative is the restoration of flights from Riyadh to cities in India, including Mumbai and Calicut.

During a two-week period ending March 11, more than 150,000 passengers traveled from Gulf countries to India, underscoring the importance of maintaining these air connections. On March 12, 57 inbound flights from key West Asian cities have been scheduled, conditioned by the prevailing airspace conditions.

The Ministry persists in its vigilant monitoring of the region's dynamic situation, ensuring safety and planning measures for orderly passenger movement. Collaborations with airlines and stakeholders are ongoing, prioritizing fare stability to prevent significant price increases during these times.

(With inputs from agencies.)

