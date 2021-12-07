Left Menu

Eurobank to sell 80% of merchant acquiring unit to Worldline

The division manages payments for 123,000 physical and online merchants with more than 7 billion euros ($7.91 billion) of transactions. "The agreement with Worldline regarding the cards acquiring business is fully in line with our strategic plan to focus on our core activities, while further strengthening our capital base," Eurobank Chief Executive Officer Fokion Karavias said in a statement.

Reuters | Updated: 07-12-2021 12:42 IST | Created: 07-12-2021 12:36 IST
Eurobank to sell 80% of merchant acquiring unit to Worldline
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Eurobank, one of Greece's four largest lenders, said on Tuesday it entered into a binding agreement to sell 80% of its merchant acquiring business to French payments firm Worldline in an attempt to strengthen its capital base. Eurobank is the third Greek bank to offload its payments infrastructure involving point-of-sale (POS) terminals after Piraeus Bank and Alpha Bank concluded similar deals this year.

As part of the deal, Worldline will aim to leverage the Greek lender's banking network as a commercial channel to distribute its payment products and services to physical and online merchants. Eurobank's merchant acquiring unit is a leading acquirer in the local market with a 21% share of transaction volumes processed in Greece. The division manages payments for 123,000 physical and online merchants with more than 7 billion euros ($7.91 billion) of transactions.

"The agreement with Worldline regarding the cards acquiring business is fully in line with our strategic plan to focus on our core activities, while further strengthening our capital base," Eurobank Chief Executive Officer Fokion Karavias said in a statement. The lender said the deal values its merchant acquiring unit at 320 million euros, subject to customary adjustments as of the date of completion of the deal.

The agreement also entails an additional, conditional payment, referral fees, and customary minority protection rights, Eurobank said. The sale is expected to close by the second quarter of next year and contribute about 80 bps to Eurobank's group core equity Tier I ratio.

Barclays Bank was the sole financial adviser to Eurobank with Bain & Company Italy being its business adviser. Apart from Worldline, Eurobank had also been in talks with Italy's Nexi to sell its merchant acquiring business.

($1 = 0.8855 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ghodawat Consumer's Snack Food Unit wins 1st prize in Continuous Improvement from all ITC Plants in India

Ghodawat Consumer's Snack Food Unit wins 1st prize in Continuous Improvement...

 India
2
Orange, Vodafone discussed but abandoned merger idea last year, BFM TV says

Orange, Vodafone discussed but abandoned merger idea last year, BFM TV says

 France
3
Woman gangraped in lodge for 3 days, one arrested: Police

Woman gangraped in lodge for 3 days, one arrested: Police

 India
4
Tata Power, IIT Madras ink MoU to collaborate on R&D, training, tech solutions

Tata Power, IIT Madras ink MoU to collaborate on R&D, training, tech solutio...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021