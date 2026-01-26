Fire at Greek Food Factory Leaves Five Missing
A fire at a food factory near Trikala, central Greece, resulted in five people missing. Of the 13 people present during the incident, eight managed to escape, according to a statement from a Greek fire brigade official to Reuters.
A tragic incident unfolded on Monday when a food factory near Trikala in central Greece was engulfed in flames, leaving five people unaccounted for. This was confirmed by a Greek fire brigade official in a statement to Reuters.
Out of the 13 individuals present at the factory when the blaze erupted, eight were able to successfully escape to safety, as per the official's report.
The search and rescue operations continue for the missing, as authorities investigate the cause of this devastating fire.
