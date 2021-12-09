PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 9

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- TUI says winter holiday bookings affected by Omicron fears https://on.ft.com/3EDkXsR - Over 200 UK companies named and shamed for failing to pay minimum wage https://on.ft.com/3y6aXWq

- Boris Johnson moves to Plan B to control Omicron spread amid MPs' anger https://on.ft.com/3y9IVcH - UK threatens to impose tariffs on more US goods in dispute over steel duties https://on.ft.com/3ozwC6m

Overview - Europe's largest tour operator, TUI, has warned that fears about Omicron and rising COVID-19 infection rates have started affecting bookings.

- Over 200 companies have been named and shamed by ministers for failing to pay minimum wage to the staff, including groups such as outsourcer Mitie, transport firm Go-Ahead and food producer Greencore. - UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday unveiled sweeping new COVID-19 restrictions to curb the rapid spread of the Omicron variant as he apologised "unreservedly" for a leaked video clip that showed his aides joking about Christmas parties during lockdown.

- Britain's trade minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan has told U.S. trade representative Katherine Tai and Gina Raimondo, the U.S. commerce secretary, that UK will impose punitive duties on U.S. goods if Washington does not lift Trump-era tariffs on British steel and aluminium. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

