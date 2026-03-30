Sports Highlights: Coaching Changes, Unprecedented Wins, and Farewells

The Vegas Golden Knights have made a surprising mid-season change by firing coach Bruce Cassidy and appointing John Tortorella as his successor. Cassidy, who previously led the Golden Knights to their first Stanley Cup win in 2023, departs after a mixed season.

Boxing icons Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao announced their upcoming rematch will be an exhibition match, with the venue still undecided. This highly anticipated event, set to stream on Netflix, has created a buzz among boxing enthusiasts.

In motor racing, 19-year-old Kimi Antonelli marked his name in history by becoming the youngest championship leader following his performance at the Japanese Grand Prix. Former sports stars like Joey Browner are remembered fondly, as the community mourns their passing.