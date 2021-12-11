Gamified social media App Explurger raises $1 million funding

New Delhi [India], December 11 (ANI/PNN): Explurger, a new-age social media app for a global audience, has raised $1million in pre-series A from a clutch of investors. The first capital raised by the start-up, which was bootstrapped until now, will power the team expansion, product features and user acquisition. The current funding round led by Ruchirans Jaipuria (Managing Director, Jaipuria Group) also saw participation from Lovkesh Arora (Founder & CEO, Phithos Technologies), Piyush Jain, and from other angel investors through LetsVenture.

"The digital transformation is happening at a rapid scale. At the time when global IT and social media giants have Indian-origin leaders at the helm, it's time India has its own social media platform competing with the best in the field. The fund raised will take us closer to that goal for the country and put India on the global map. The app resonates with the Atmanirbhar Bharat vision. It will accelerate our growth story," said Jitin Bhatia, founder of Explurger. Explurger, which went live during the pandemic, already has users from more than 40 countries -- acquired organically -- owing to its unique features. It is the first AI-powered social media app that uses the thrill of Gamification, and Travelogues to engage its users. It is also the first in the category to Reward its users for being socially active on the platform.

"The gamification aspect means that every time a user posts a picture, shares a status message, gives someone a Kudo to show that they like the post, or Explurge-in at a place, they get counts or points. Depending upon the counts, they get various levels such as Cobalt, Silver, Gold, Spectra or Prime. It is reflected in the colour of the logo next to their profile. The more they use, the more chances of them reaching the next level. This unique feature adds excitement. Our users love it," explained Bhatia. "We see a huge demand for a safe, clutter-free social networking zone that people can trust. There is a vacuum for a gamified social media app which is user-centric in its approach. That's the gap we are addressing. Our unique features and cutting-edge technology are helping us grow rapidly," he added. "We are perhaps the only social media app that rewards the users for the time they spend on the platform. Explurger redefines the way you socialize," said Bhatia, who has a career spanning over two decades across Programming, Pvt Equity and Business Development.

Explurger allows you to celebrate your life with friends and family as no other social media app does. It offers an exciting experience by gamifying social media for the very first time. Besides, a Reward section on the app allows users to claim deals and discounts on more than 30 popular brands, such as Tata Sky, Hamleys, Lifestyle, Lenovo and Frens N Petals. It empowers you to go beyond check-ins and the obvious. As you share pictures and videos, the AI of this sleek app automatically creates a Travelogue for you, keeping a count of the exact miles, cities, countries and continents you travel to. What's more? You can even create a Bucket List of places you wish to visit and share your future travel plans. "I request everyone to download it and spread the word so that the world connects on Explurger," said Bhatia.

Explurger is planning a big launch soon where a few key announcements will be made.

