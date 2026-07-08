Italy's Citizenship Crackdown: New Bill Targets Foreign Offenders

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Melonis Rightwing Party Presented A Draft Bill On Wednesday To Promote The Repatriation Of Convicted Foreign Offenders And Make It Easier To Strip Them Of Italian Citizenship

On Wednesday, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's right-wing party introduced a draft bill aimed at promoting the repatriation of convicted foreign offenders. This legislation also seeks to streamline the process of revoking Italian citizenship from these individuals.

The proposed bill is part of a broader government strategy focused on tightening immigration laws and bolstering domestic security. The initiative reflects growing concerns over crime committed by foreign nationals and a commitment to safeguarding national interests.

This legislative move, however, has ignited a debate about human rights implications and its potential impact on Italy's international relationships, drawing varied reactions from political circles and international observers.